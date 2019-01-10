Report: CM Punk's Attorneys File Motion to Dismiss Colt Cabana's Lawsuit

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk's attorneys filed a motion December 28 calling for the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against Punk by Colt Cabana.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Cabana filed the amended lawsuit in November after his original suit was dismissed.

Cabana's lawsuit stems from a podcast he and Punk did together in November 2014 after Punk left WWE (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Cabana received a demand letter from WWE doctor Chris Amann in which Amann alleged that Punk made false statements regarding medical treatment he received while in WWE.

Amann filed a civil suit against Punk and Cabana in February 2015, but June 2018's trial saw the court rule in favour of Punk and Cabana.

Following its conclusion, Cabana filed a lawsuit alleging that Punk misled him over the payment of legal fees for the Amann court case. Cabana alleged he received a text from Punk saying he would be "100 percent covered" in the event of Amann filing suit against them.

In November, Cabana filed an amended lawsuit after his initial one was dismissed.

Punk's attorneys reportedly represented both Punk and Cabana against Amann initially with Punk paying the fees, but Cabana was later dropped as a client, which led to him incurring $200,000 in legal fees.

Punk and his legal team assert that he spent over $1 million defending himself and Cabana against Amann and that Cabana refused to contribute money.

Attorneys representing Punk have argued that Cabana's new lawsuit hasn't done enough to differentiate from the first or to show why Punk should be responsible for his legal fees.

Cabana and his lawyers have until Jan. 25 to respond to the motion, and Punk's team would then have until Feb. 19 to address the response, per Johnson.

