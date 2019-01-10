TMZ: LAPD Investigate Nick Young; Allegedly Hit Fan's Testicles, Stole His Phone

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors swingman Nick Young was reportedly named as a suspect in a phone robbery.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported that sources said a man called the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday and alleged Young stole his phone and then punched him in the testicles when he attempted to take a picture of the USC product. Police are investigating the incident.

The man was reportedly not a member of the paparazzi but rather a basketball fan looking for a picture.

No arrests have been made.

Young has experienced issues with the law before. The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of delaying an investigation in August after a traffic stop in Hollywood, California.

TMZ also noted he was sued in 2016 after an alleged assault on an opposing player while playing in a pickup basketball game.

Young is currently a free agent after the Denver Nuggets released him earlier this season after he appeared in four games.