Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs (24-18) will try to bounce back from their first loss in six games on Thursday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-15) as small home underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Spurs will be playing the second game of a back-to-back situation, and they have lost seven of the last eight times under that scenario.

NBA point spread: The Thunder opened as one-point favorites; the total is at 224.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 113.5-106.0, Spurs (NBA picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

While the Thunder are riding a two-game losing streak, both of the defeats took place at home. They have won three of their last four road games both straight up and against the spread, en route to a winning record away from home overall.

Oklahoma City has also won two of the past three meetings with San Antonio and may get the benefit of opposing head coach Gregg Popovich resting his players here in order to keep them healthy for the long haul.

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

The Spurs have covered the spread in four of the past five meetings with the Thunder, and they have been a much better team at home this year.

San Antonio has gone 17-5 SU and 16-6 ATS at the AT&T Center and had also covered the spread in seven straight games before falling 96-86 to the Memphis Grizzlies as 2.5-point road favorites on Wednesday.

The Spurs have won six in a row at home SU and ATS, so they should be motivated to rebound in this spot while playing in front of their own fans.

Smart betting pick

This is the first game of a home-and-home series, which will wrap up in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Thunder are 12-9 SU and ATS on the road this season and will face an aging Spurs team that saw four players log 30 minutes or more versus the Grizzlies, including three starters.

San Antonio has been great at home, but the team's poor play in the second game of a back-to-back is too hard to ignore and will be the difference.

Take Oklahoma City to back up its status as a road favorite with a win and cover.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Oklahoma City's last seven games.

Oklahoma City is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone under in seven of San Antonio's last 10 games at home.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.