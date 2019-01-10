Brahim Diaz Says Making 'Unforgettable' Real Madrid Debut Was a 'Dream'January 10, 2019
Brahim Diaz has described making his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday as a "dream."
The 19-year-old, who joined from Manchester City on Sunday, replaced Vinicius Jr. with 12 minutes remaining in Los Blancos' 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, he said after the game: "This is great, an unforgettable and unique day. Making my debut at the Bernabeu is great. This is a dream since I was a child. Winning makes the dream greater, but I take everything in peace. I will hang my debut shirt in my room."
The appearance capped a hectic few days for the youngster:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
A busy week for @Brahim! 😅 ✅ Sunday: Signs for @realmadriden ✅ Monday: Presentation ✅ Wednesday: Debut with victory #CopaDelRey https://t.co/4woTi5Nu9J
Diaz has come a long way since his days as a ball boy:
B/R Football @brfootball
2012: @Brahim is a ballboy while Isco and Cazorla are at Malaga 2016: Shares this 2019: Signs with Real Madrid and becomes @isco_alarcon’s team-mate https://t.co/c5iVX8eFa3
Diaz came on with the match already wrapped up, courtesy of goals from Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius.
MailOnline's Pete Jenson wrote the attacking midfielder was "lively" going forward and showed "quick feet and intelligent movement."
After the match, Diaz revealed captain Ramos encouraged him after the game: "Sergio Ramos has congratulated me and told me to continue like this, and that I will have many minutes. He is a top player and playing with him is to enjoy the moment and this dream."
The Copa del Rey clash was only the first leg of their last-16 tie, so Real will face Leganes again next Wednesday.
It's likely Diaz will get the chance to play again, especially if he does not feature in their trip to Real Betis on Sunday.
Given Los Blancos established a comfortable lead in the tie with Leganes, he might earn more minutes or even start.
Atleti Coach: We Can't Confirm or Deny Morata Interest