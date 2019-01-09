Mike McCarthy Won't Coach in 2019 After Jets Reportedly Hire Adam Gase as HC

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will take a yearlong hiatus from coaching, he confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Family excited about dad at home for 2019," McCarthy said. "That's all that matters as we both know."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that McCarthy was looking to land with only the New York Jets this offseason. According to Schefter and colleague Jeff Darlington, the Jets will hire Adam Gase as their next head coach.

McCarthy's break shouldn't significantly hurt his chances of returning to the NFL in 2020.

Bruce Arians retired from coaching in January 2018. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they hired Arians to replace Dirk Koetter. At 66, Arians is 11 years older than McCarthy, so McCarthy should feel reasonably confident he'll get another opportunity in the league.

Taking time off might be the best thing for him.

While the timing of McCarthy's firing from the Packers raised eyebrows, most agreed his departure was inevitable. His play-calling was far too conservative, and the Green Bay offense wasn't adapting to the current trends in the NFL despite having Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.

By taking a step back, McCarthy can get a wider view of the league and see what is and isn't working and potentially alter his approach.

Based on his reputation alone, McCarthy will likely be an in-demand coaching candidate in 2020. His ability to learn from his mistakes in Green Bay will decide whether he can ultimately be successful at his next stop.