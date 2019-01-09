Baker Mayfield, Christian Yelich, More to Play in Celeb Charity Softball Game

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be among a number of athletes and celebrities coming together to raise money for victims of the California wildfires and Nov. 7 shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill.

Per TMZ Sports, Mayfield will join a group that includes reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich, Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, actors Charlie Sheen, Rob Riggle, Mira Sorvino and others in a charity softball game at Pepperdine University on Jan. 13.

Yelich, who is from Thousand Oaks where the shooting occurred, told TMZ last month he helped to organize a charity group to help out victims of the tragic events in California.

"We tried to put together a California Strong charity just to raise money to help people out and get them back on their feet in any way we can," he said. "Just lend a helping hand in a time of need."

Per Kristin Lam of USA Today, 85 people died and 11 were still missing as of Dec. 3 as a result of the Camp Fire, which destroyed nearly 14,000 homes in Northern California.