Randy Johnson's 25K-Square-Foot Mansion in Arizona Put Up for Auction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 08: Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson #51 talks to the fans prior to a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on August 8, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks retired his number #51 during a pregame ceremony. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Big Unit needs a big buyer.

Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson is placing his home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on the auction block after it failed to attract a suitor interested enough to meet his $14.5 million asking price, according to USA Today's Scott Boeck.

Boeck reported the home will be sold at a live auction Jan. 31, with bidding officially starting two days earlier.

TMZ offered a look at the 25,000-square-foot home.

The listing from Concierge Auctions includes a home theater, recording studio, a pool with a two-story waterslide and tennis and basketball courts among the home's special features. The estate also includes a 1,900-square-foot guest house with two bedrooms.

According to Boeck, Johnson first listed the property in September 2014 for $25 million

The Wall Street Journal'Candace Jackson reported Johnson and his family purchased the home in 2003 and invested $30 million into it over the years.

