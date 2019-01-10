Why WWE Doesn't Need Kenny Omega

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Kenny Omega is arguably the most popular pro wrestler working outside of WWE today, but his future is up in the air after he recently announced he would be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling, according to Tokyo Sports (h/t Dan Garland of SI.com).

The former leader of The Bullet Club has created the kind of reputation that will allow him to have his pick of promotions all over the world, so everyone is waiting to see where he ends up.

He might take the same route Cody Rhodes did when he first left WWE by not signing an exclusive deal with anyone for a little while. This would allow him to pop in and out of whatever company will have him, which would be just about anyone looking to boost their attendance.

Obviously, a lot of people would love to see Omega in WWE, and according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com (h/t Nick Paglino of TheSportsDaily.com), the company recently made Omega a generous offer to sign a contract.

It's easy to see why management would make him a good offer, but he would not be the saving grace many fans think. Let's take a look at why WWE doesn't need Omega.

WWE Already Has Too Many Indy Darlings

Whenever WWE hires someone, it's because it believes they can add value to the roster. While Omega is an outstanding performer who has earned the respect of wrestling fans around the world, when you look at the WWE roster, you start to see how many people with similar backgrounds already work for WWE.

Finn Balor was in almost the exact same position Omega is in now when he signed with WWE, and the same can be said for Hideo Itami. Balor hasn't done much since an injury forced him to give up the universal title.

As far as Itami goes, he is just now beginning to make waves in the cruiserweight division after spending way too long in the developmental system and on the sidelines with injuries.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been successful in NXT and on the main roster, but it looks like WWE sees him as more of an upper-midcard performer than a main event star.

WWE has hired loads of indy darlings over the years. A few of them have become world champions, but many of them are still waiting for the opportunity because there are only so many title belts to go around.

Here is a list of just some of the top indy stars WWE has picked up in recent years:

Nakamura

Balor

Itami

Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Cedric Alexander

Adam Cole

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly

Roderick Strong

This doesn't even include some of the names WWE has hired from Mexico and Europe, and it doesn't even scratch the surface of the women's division or longtime employees who used to be indy darlings like Cesaro and Daniel Bryan.

Hardcore fans love Omega, and it's easy to see why, but casual fans have never been given a reason to care about him, so he's not going to pump up the ratings just by showing up like Lesnar or Ronda Rousey can.

If anything Omega would end up just another cog in the machine after his initial push.

He Wouldn't Bring The Elite or Bullet Club With Him

Omega earned everything he has in this business, but one of the main reasons a lot of people know who he is outside of Japan is the popularity of The Bullet Club.

He was the leader of the group for quite some time after Styles left the stable for WWE, and Omega also ran the smaller offshoot group, The Elite, alongside The Young Bucks.

Nick and Matt Jackson are busy with All Elite Wrestling and the rest of the BC is still in NJPW, which leaves Omega all by his lonesome.

If WWE hired him, it wouldn't get to use any of those trademarks. It could always team him up with other former Bullet Club members like Styles, Balor, Anderson and Gallows, but it would feel hollow because some of them were never in the group at the same time.

WWE Has People Who Can do What Omega Does

Omega is a talented wrestler who can mix high-flying moves with technical and mat wrestling to create a fun and entertaining style, but so can a lot of other people.

Many have compared Seth Rollins to Omega in a lot of ways, especially once The Kingslayer started using the ripcord knee during his matches.

Rollins has proved he can put on awesome matches against anyone on the roster, and he can do it multiple times in a show if necessary as evidenced by his two matches on Raw this week.

WWE also has Bryan, who is arguably the most popular and respected wrestler to ever come out of the indy scene. Can you honestly think of anything Omega can do that Bryan and Rollins can't other than grow a sweet mullet? Probably not.

Omega is undoubtedly worth the money WWE would pay him, but if anyone thinks he is the key to turning around the low weekly ratings or appeasing the angry marks, they are fooling themselves.

WWE already has too many Superstars to feature all of them properly, so adding one more name to the list won't make a difference no matter how much we want it to.

