Luka Doncic Brilliant as Mavericks Rout Deandre Ayton, Suns

Luka Doncic Brilliant as Mavericks Rout Deandre Ayton, SunsJanuary 10, 2019
Glenn James/Getty Images
Luka Doncic had 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 104-94 on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
T.J. Warren had 20 points for the 10-33 Suns, who have lost seven of their last eight games. The Dallas Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak and are now 16-4 at home.
What's Next?
Dallas heads north to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, and Phoenix returns home to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9 p.m.
