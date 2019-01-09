Luka Doncic Brilliant as Mavericks Rout Deandre Ayton, Suns

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 10, 2019

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 9: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on January 9, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Luka Doncic had 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 104-94 on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

T.J. Warren had 20 points for the 10-33 Suns, who have lost seven of their last eight games. The Dallas Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak and are now 16-4 at home.

       

What's Next?

Dallas heads north to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, and Phoenix returns home to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9 p.m.

