Dedric Lawson's Dominance Powers Kansas Past Balanced TCU

Playing in their first game since star center Udoka Azubuike's season officially came to an end, the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks earned a huge 77-68 win over the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs.

An MRI taken Sunday revealed Azubuike suffered torn ligaments in his hand during a practice last week. The junior star ranked second on the Jayhawks in rebounding (6.8) and third in scoring (13.4). The team's first game without him was an ugly 77-60 loss against Iowa State on Saturday.

Dedric Lawson showed off more range with his shot by going 2-of-4 from three-point range en route to a season-high 31 points and 14 rebounds. Lagerald Vick was the only other Kansas player to reach double figures in scoring with 12 points.

TCU had five players score at least 10 points, led by RJ Nembhard's season-high 14.

What's Next?

TCU will play its second straight Big 12 road game against No. 23 Oklahoma on Saturday. Kansas will continue making its way through Texas teams in the Big 12 by traveling to Waco on Saturday for a showdown against Baylor.

