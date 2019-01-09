Brad Childress Resigns as AAF's Atlanta Legends Head Coach 1 Month Before Season

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress' time with the Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends has ended before a single game.

"Coach Childress has stepped away from his role as head coach of The Atlanta Legends," AAF head of football operations J.K. McKay said in a statement (h/t ESPN.com). "We are grateful for his leadership, contribution to building The Alliance, and wish him well in his next endeavour."



The Legends turned to Kevin Coyle as their replacement head coach before the league begins its inaugural season on Feb. 9.

