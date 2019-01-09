WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9

2 of 4

The rivalry between Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair evolved into a physical war between the two late in 2018. Wednesday saw the two renew their rivalry, just weeks before the former is to make her main roster debut and the latter is to challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

Cross frustrated Belair early, trapping her in the ring apron and pounding away. The EST of NXT responded, driving her off the top rope with a gorilla press slam and following up with a standing moonsault. Belair controlled the match, cutting off several attempts by Cross to mount a comeback. She even countered a sleeper attempt at ringside by driving Cross back-first into the steel entrance ramp.

The tenacious Cross fought her way back into the match but a high cross body block missed and Belair finished her with the KOD for the victory.

Result

Belair defeated Cross

Grade

B+

Analysis

Belair's best in-ring performances have come against Cross and that is no accident. The Scot is among the most talented workers on any women's roster in WWE and will prove beneficial to whichever brand she lands on when she finally makes the jump.

She sold spectacularly for Belair and brought the type of psychology one hopes for a performer of her experience.

At every turn, she made Belair look like the star she is destined to be.

That is no slight toward The EST, who continued to showcase the incredible physical gifts and blossoming in-ring arsenal that helped her earn the spot on the card she has now. Belair is a supremely talented young Superstar whose future is as bright as anyone.

This should prove a gateway to bigger and better things in the future, perhaps as soon as Royal Rumble weekend when she provides Baszler with an athletic matchup the likes of which The Queen of Spades has yet to experience.