Mauro Icardi's Agent Discusses Inter Milan Contract Talks, La Liga Interest

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi's agent has opened the door for the striker to exit Inter Milan, saying contract negotiations are not going well and there's interest from La Liga, the Premier League and Ligue 1.

Wanda Nara―his agent and wife―spoke to Madrid-based newspaper AS (h/t Football Italia) and painted a bleak picture for Nerazzurri fans:

"Right now, Icardi's renewal with Inter is very far away.

"We're far from reaching an agreement. The figures being talked about in Italy aren't true and we haven't received a satisfactory proposal from Inter yet.

"I won't deny that we can reach an agreement, but right now we're very far apart. It's not logical to renew Mauro's contract for the amount he currently earns.

"We believe Mauro is worth more than that. There are some very important clubs interested in signing him.

"For example, there are the two biggest clubs in Spain, with whom we have excellent relationships, plus an English team and a French one."

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Icardi has previously professed his love for and desire to stay with Inter at every opportunity. The player ruled out an exit amid links to Real Madrid as recently as December, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Goal's Joe Wright).

According to Football Italia, the two La Liga clubs Nara mentioned are likely Real and Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain are likely the French side and either Manchester United or Chelsea could be the club from the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with Chelsea and Real in particular. Both clubs have a dire need at the striker position and the financial resources to make a big splash in January.

Icardi is one of the best pure scorers in the sport and has already bagged four UEFA Champions League goals this season. He has easily crossed the 20-goal mark in three of the last four Serie A seasons and finished with 29 in the 2017-18 campaign.

As shared by Goal, he's something of a throwback as a classic No. 9, a poacher who only needs half a chance to make his mark:

Local rivals AC Milan learned that the hard way in the most recent derby:

He's been with Inter since 2013 and has been the team's biggest star and most pivotal player the last few seasons. The Nerazzurri have struggled since their treble-winning campaign in 2009-10, as Juventus have dominated Serie A.

While Inter have struggled as a team, Icardi has shone, crossing the century mark for the club:

The Argentina international is too good to spend the prime of his career away from the biggest stage, and after Inter's latest Champions League exit, a move seems more likely than ever.

Icardi won't come cheap, however, which is where the contract comes into play. His deal will run out in 2021, so the club still has leverage in talks for the foreseeable future. Things change if they can't agree to an extension, however, opening the door for interested clubs in the summer.

His value on the open market will drop as we get closer to 2021, and Inter could opt to cash in if he doesn't sign a new deal.