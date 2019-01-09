Toby Alderweireld Says He's 'Very Happy to Stay Another Year' at Tottenham

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is happy to stay at Spurs after the club triggered a one-year extension on his contract.

The Belgium international's deal now runs until 2020, and he has spoken about his contentment at life with Mauricio Pochettino's side, per Sky Sports News:

"I'm very happy to stay another year. It was (a clause) in my contract and I'm happy Spurs gave me the confidence to stay another year.

"I'm only focused on things on the pitch. People can see every time I play that I give 100 per cent for this club—this is what I keep doing every time I play.

"This is my fourth season and I'm very happy. I'm doing everything to help the team."

Tottenham's decision to trigger the extension also means that Spurs have activated a £25 million release clause for the summer transfer window, per the report.

Alderweireld is a top-quality, experienced, international defender, and it's little surprise Spurs are keen to keep him at the club.

Football writer Kaustubh Pandey said he's one of the best defenders in the Premier League:

However, he has been linked with a move away from Tottenham. Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to bring him to Old Trafford, but the club refused to pay the fee, according to The Sun's Danny Higginbotham.

Alderweireld's release clause may attract more interest come the summer, although clubs may be wary of investing in a player who will be 30 by the time the summer window opens.

Paris Saint-Germain have "intensified their interest" in signing the centre-back, according to Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's "dream signing" is reportedly Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly:

Tottenham's decision to extend Alderweireld's contact will quieten speculation over his future for now, but Spurs may struggle to keep hold of him in the summer if clubs opt to revive their interest in the Belgian.