The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes over the Desert

The Red Bull Rampage is taking traditional mountain biking and kicking it up a notch. The race is one of the gnarliest rides ever in an extreme combination of skill and grit. Watch the video above to see the best riders in the world take on the course.


