The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes over the Desert

The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes over the DesertJanuary 9, 2019
Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back
Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District
The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking Over American Hoops
Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble
Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche
JuJu Is a Man of the People
🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟
13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Free Runner Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course
Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯
The Red Bull Rampage is taking traditional mountain biking and kicking it up a notch. The race is one of the gnarliest rides ever in an extreme combination of skill and grit. Watch the video above to see the best riders in the world take on the course.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
NFL Offseason Will Be a Free-for-All for Foles