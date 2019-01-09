Pep Guardiola Says 'Injury Problems' May Affect Vincent Kompany Contract Talks

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has said he "would like" Vincent Kompany to sign a new contract at Manchester City but added the defender's ongoing injury struggles are a potential stumbling block.

The centre-back is in the final six months of his deal at the Etihad Stadium, meaning he can speak to overseas clubs about a potential move if he wants to.

Per Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC, Kompany has said he wants to stay at City and Guardiola is also keen for him to remain, but the City manager told reporters on Tuesday that the Belgian's fitness concerns are a factor in extension talks:

"We are considering [a contract extension], we are talking about that. I would like it. He's our captain, 11 years here, we saw in the last two games the huge quality and personality he has to play, the only problem with Vincent is one—his injury problems.

"One against one absolutely we're better when Vincent plays. [Aymeric] Laporte has a better left foot, every central defender has his own quality but there's no doubt Vincent has something special with his charisma, winning the duels, it's incredible, he's one of the best central defenders I've ever seen. The problem is whether he's fit."

Kompany, 32, joined City from Hamburg in 2008 and has seen huge change in his time at the club:

He has been captain since the 2011-12 season, leading the Citizens in all three of their Premier League-winning campaigns.

However, the 2014-15 season was the last time Kompany was involved in more than half City's games in a top-flight campaign.

Since the start of 2015-16, City have played 135 Premier League games. Kompany has started just 46 of them, and his absences have largely been due to injury.

He is a vital part of the side and makes a huge impact when he is fit and at his best, but it is no surprise City are taking his injury issues into consideration.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

As it is unlikely he will be used in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against third-tier Burton Albion, Kompany will hope to prove his fitness on Monday when City host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

A place in the XI against Wolves would see him start his third consecutive Premier League game in a row, though, following impressive performances against Southampton and Liverpool.

City are unlikely not to offer Kompany a new contract given how good he still is when fit and the contribution he has made to the club, although it's possible his issues will affect the terms made available by the club.

But if he enjoys an injury-free second half to the 2018-19 season, it will likely make the negotiation process simpler for all parties.