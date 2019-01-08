WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 8

4 of 5

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships were up for grabs between common foes as The Bar's Sheamus and Cesaro defended against The Usos Tuesday night.

Sheamus and Cesaro isolated Jey Uso for the heart of the match, keeping him from Jimmy as they cut the ring off. Every time Jey fought out of the grasp of his opponents and attempted the hot tag that would spark a comeback, Sheamus or Cesaro cut it off, showing great situational awareness.

Jimmy finally did receive the tag and exploded into the match, taking the fight to both champions and wiping Cesaro out at ringside with a suicide dive.

The hotly contested match came to a screeching halt when Mandy Rose's music played and The Golden Goddess appeared on the stage in nothing but a towel. The distraction of Rose asking Jimmy if she left her clothes at his hotel room provided just enough of a distraction for Cesaro to deliver the Neutralizer for the win.

After the match, The Miz appeared and formally challenged The Bar for a title match at Royal Rumble on behalf of himself and Shane McMahon. He ate a Brogue Kick from Sheamus for his troubles before Shemaus accepted.

Result

The Bar defeated The Usos

Grade

A

Analysis

Not only was the match awesome, there were a few storylines intertwined here that helped elevate the overall quality of the segment.

There will be those who complain about the soap opera-like element of the Uso-Rose storyline but it is a refreshing change from the complete lack of storytelling that has plagued the WWE product for the last year or so. It gets Rose screen time and makes use of the Usos without their only narrative being the chase for tag team gold.

Rose is a star in the making and programming her with a tag team has hot and respected as The Usos is hardly a bad thing.

This writer remains unimpressed with the Shane McMahon-Miz story but the star power involved will elevate the tag titles and give Sheamus and Cesaro fresh opposition at a time when they desperately need it.