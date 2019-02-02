Bears' Matt Nagy Wins 2018 NFL Coach of Year Award over Anthony Lynn

David Banks/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was named the NFL Coach of the Year award winner Saturday, beating out the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn and the Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich, among others, for the honor.

Nagy ran away from the field in the voting, receiving more than twice as many votes as any other candidate, per Around the NFL:

The 40-year-old had a fantastic first year with the Bears, leading them to a 12-4 record, an NFC North title and a berth in the NFC playoffs.

While the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round on a heartbreaking Cody Parkey missed field goal that was partially blocked, there's no doubt Nagy's first season in Chicago was a resounding success.

Under Nagy, the Bears broke a streak of four losing seasons and a playoff drought that lasted seven years. His offense finished ninth in scoring, while the team's fearsome defense—spearheaded by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio—gave up the fewest points in the NFL and the third-fewest yards.

One big factor in the Bears' ascension was the trade for defensive superstar Khalil Mack. Another was quarterback Mitchell Trubisky taking a big step under Nagy's tutelage:

2017 : 2,193 passing yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, 59.4 completion percentage, 77.5 quarterback rating, 248 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

: 2018: 3,223 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 66.6 completion percentage, 95.4 completion percentage, 421 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

But Nagy also changed the culture in Chicago after a number of losing seasons.

"He's been preaching playing with confidence all season," outside linebacker Leonard Floyd said of the coach, per Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times. "It really changed the culture."

"He created a very fun and exciting environment to come in here and play," wideout Allen Robinson added. "This is one of the most memorable and fun seasons I've had since I've been in the NFL."