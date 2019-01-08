Cheerleader Fed Up on the Sidelines Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking Over American Hoops Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche JuJu Is a Man of the People 🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟 13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Free Runner Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯 Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury Right Arrow Icon

Mimi Britt is a 16-year-old girl who left the sidelines as a cheerleader for the gridiron. She has been playing football since she was six years old and joined her high school's football team after two days on the cheer squad. Watch the video above for more about the record-breaking "Lady Lightning."

