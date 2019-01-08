Cheerleader Fed Up on the Sidelines Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

Mimi Britt is a 16-year-old girl who left the sidelines as a cheerleader for the gridiron. She has been playing football since she was six years old and joined her high school's football team after two days on the cheer squad. Watch the video above for more about the record-breaking "Lady Lightning."

   

