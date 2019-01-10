Breaking Down Perfect WWE NXT Call-Up to Challenge Dean Ambrose

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

After Bobby Lashley made it clear he would be fighting Seth Rollins for the foreseeable future during Monday's Raw, the WWE Universe is wondering who will be the next Superstar to challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship.

Instead of starting a new storyline with a member of the main roster, it's time for one of the NXT call-ups to take on the Lunatic Fringe.

The right answer is EC3.

After the McMahon family's recent return to WWE programming, wrestling fans were promised intriguing matchups that have never been seen before, and putting Ambrose against a fresh face like EC3 would help the company's first family keep its promise.

Since joining NXT, EC3 has been one of the most popular Superstars on the roster and earned the respect of fans who didn't watch him steal the show weekly with Impact Wrestling. On the other hand, Ambrose has morphed into one of the most despicable heels in the business and is drawing the ire of crowds wherever he goes.

The combination of Ambrose's verbal destruction of the WWE Universe and the excitement surrounding EC3's main-roster debut will result in unparalleled enthusiasm because of the perfect storyline dynamic between the two characters.

On the mic, the company couldn't find two better talkers to pair up for an epic war of words.

Ambrose has proved time and time again that he is one of the best in the business when it comes to cutting scathing promos on his opponents, while EC3 did the same with Impact Wrestling and carried that ability over to NXT, where he engaged in a memorable battle against The Undisputed Era.

As a result, the two men could use their mic time to eviscerate one another and help wrestling fans invest in the angle involving the fight for the Intercontinental Championship.

From a technical wrestling perspective, neither Ambrose nor EC3 is known as the best performer on the roster, but both are consistent workers who can tell great stories in the ring against almost anyone.

With wrestling fans not expecting a five-star classic, WWE Creative would be free to overbook the bouts with extra violence. Ambrose and EC3 have both shown in the past that they can go the hardcore route, and this rivalry would be the perfect opportunity to add weapons to the mix.

Letting Ambrose and EC3 get hardcore would make this an unforgettable feud.

With Rollins intertwined in a program with Lashley, the build to the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27 should see Ambrose claiming no one on the main roster can hang with him. In the 30-man Battle Royal, EC3 should make his debut and eliminate the IC champion, setting up their storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

During the months leading up to WrestleMania, Ambrose should do everything in his power to keep the title away from EC3. But the challenger should finally get the upper hand and win his first championship in WWE at the biggest show of them all.

Ambrose vs. EC3 would be a marquee storyline no matter when or where it takes place. But with the IC title on the line and the battles carrying over into WrestleMania season, this feud could be one of the highlights of 2019.

