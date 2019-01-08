Trabzonspor Deny Reports Liverpool Made Abdulkadir Omur Transfer Offer

VI-Images/Getty Images

Trabzonspor President Ahmet Agaoglu has denied reports Liverpool have made an offer for highly touted prospect Abdulkadir Omur.

The Reds have been linked with the winger for some time now, and speculation increased when the 19-year-old addressed the rumours, praising the Reds.

As reported by beIn Sports (via Goal), Agaoglu has now dismissed the rumours, although he did admit there have been offers―just not from the Reds: "If the numbers we want come from the lesser teams in European leagues, these offers are not worthwhile in our opinion. Both of our players deserve to play at the highest level in Europe. There are offers from clubs."

Per the president, both Omur and Yusuf Yazici are wanted men.

As reported by ESPN FC's Eren Sarigul, Omur fueled the speculation in an interview, although he said his decision will be based on what's best for Trabzonspor:

"Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss.

"If the club give the go-ahead, talks can be held. The club's interests take precedence. I'll do whatever is in the club's best interests.

"If the club say leave, I'll leave. If they say stay, I'll stay. We are having a great season. We are in the title race and on course to make the Turkish Cup final."

Those comments came in response to reports Liverpool are willing to spend £27 million on the emerging talent.

Other clubs have also been linked to Omur, with Bournemouth reportedly making an approach:

The teenager has been one of the Super Lig's top young forwards this season, playing a big role in Trabzonspor's unlikely title challenge. The club is currently tied on points for second place, six points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

He bagged two goals in the win over Rizespor before the winter break and has recorded three assists in 14 league starts.

Trabzonspor are expected to reject all approaches for their top players in January as they eye their first Turkish title since 1984. The Super Lig's traditional powerhouse clubs have all disappointed this season, opening the door to an unlikely challenge from the club from Trabzon.

A deal that sees the youngster stay with his current club on loan could be an option, but a summer move seems more likely.