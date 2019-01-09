Levante vs. Barcelona: Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Levante welcome Spanish champions Barcelona on Thursday, with the pair set to clash in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Copa del Rey.

The Estadio Ciudad de Valencia crowd will be enthused to see their team prevail in cup competition after another testing campaign in La Liga.

Success in the Copa opens the gates to the UEFA Europa League for the winners of the competition.

The home side have never won the tournament, compared to Barca's staggering record of 30 victories.

Time: 8:30 p.m. (GMT)/3:30 p.m. (ET)

Date: Thursday, Jan. 10

TV Info: BeIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports CONNECT, fuboTV (USA)

Odds: Levante win: 13-2, Draw: 5-1, Barca win: 1-3

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Preview

The Blaugrana's dominance in the Copa is unrivalled, winning the last four competitions at a canter.

Barca hammered Seville 5-0 in last term's final in Madrid, and they have been the most dominant team in the Spanish cup since 2011-12 with five overall wins.

Levante's greatest success was a semi-final appearance in 1935, and they have spent most of their history fighting outside of the top-flight.

MB Media/Getty Images

A win in this competition would be their most notable success in their 109-year history. The Frogs are desperate to match the former success of local rivals Valencia but are consistently left in the shadow of Los Che.

Barca are five points clear at the top of La Liga and will surely rotate their squad for the 185-mile journey down the east coast.

Levante are floating in mid-table, but with the compressed nature of La Liga, they reside just four points off 17th place.

They have tasted relegation three times in recent memory, and a cup run might be viewed as an unnecessary distraction in their fight to maintain their status.

MB Media/Getty Images

The two sides have crossed swords this term, with a Lionel Messi hat-trick helping Barca to a crushing 5-0 win on the road.

Levante failed to deal with the potency of the Catalan attack, and a repeat will see Barca cruise through without having to lift a finger in the second leg.

Messi could be given the night off by manager Ernesto Valverde, offering Levante a better chance of resisting a huge deficit before they travel to the Camp Nou.

A number of youngsters could be given rare outings by Valverde, with a changed Barca side winning in the previous round against Leonesa in December.

Barca ran out 4-1 winners in the second leg, with the squad's reserve talents taking centre stage.

Where to watch: World football matches and related coverage are available through fuboTV.