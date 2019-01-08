Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Divisional NFL Betting Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams (13-3) are hoping a bye week will help them perform better in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday when they host the Dallas Cowboys as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

Last year, the Rams lost 26-13 to the Atlanta Falcons as six-point home favorites in the Wild Card Round while the Cowboys advanced here with a 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks as 2.5-point home chalk.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 49.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.4-18.4 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Defensively, Dallas might be the best team left in the playoff field following a good performance last Saturday versus Seattle. The Cowboys allowed a late touchdown and two-point conversion to disappoint their backers but otherwise played outstanding.

Offensively, they got 137 rushing yards and one touchdown from running back Ezekiel Elliott, 106 receiving yards from wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott earned his first postseason victory with a solid performance (226 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception).

If those three players can duplicate their efforts at Los Angeles, then Dallas will likely be headed to the NFC Championship Game.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams might not have many betting trends in their favor, but they are 19-4 straight up in their last 23 games as favorites. They also upset the Cowboys 35-30 in 2017 as five-point road underdogs to end a three-game series skid.

Los Angeles is a better team this year with arguably the most electrifying player in running back Todd Gurley, who sat out the last two games of the regular season in order to get ready for the playoffs. Now with three weeks off, Gurley should be good to go against Dallas.

Smart betting pick

As long as Gurley (knee) is healthy, the Rams will win and cover the spread. Even with last week's win, the Cowboys are just 3-9 SU in their last 12 postseason games, and they are also 0-7 SU and 2-5 against the spread in their previous seven away from home in the playoffs.

Los Angeles worked hard to earn a bye this year, and it will pay off in this spot at online betting sites with an easier than expected victory.

NFL betting trends

The Rams are 19-4 SU in their last 23 games as a favorite.

The total has gone over in six of the Rams' last eight games at home in January.

The Cowboys are 0-7 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven games in the playoffs on the road.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.