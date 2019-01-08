Padraig Harrington Named Europe Team Captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington Named Europe Team Captain for 2020 Ryder CupJanuary 8, 2019
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has been named as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.
The team confirmed the news Tuesday:
