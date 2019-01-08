Padraig Harrington Named Europe Team Captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Padraig Harrington speaks to the media as he is named European Ryder Cup Captain for 2020 during a press conference at Wentworth on January 08, 2019 in Virginia Water, England. The 43rd Ryder Cup will be held from September 25 to 27, 2020, taking place on the Straits course at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin, United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has been named as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

The team confirmed the news Tuesday:

                                  

