Raiders GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden Has 'Final Say' on Team Decisions

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Mike Mayock, left, shakes hands with Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a news conference announcing Mayock as the team's general manager in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Monday he accepted the job knowing head coach Jon Gruden has "final say" on all roster decisions.

Mayock stated he has "zero problems" with that power dynamic during a conversation with ESPN's Steve Levy (via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com).

"Now, having said that, I think we're going to come to a consensus, and I like a little yelling, a little screaming, a little fighting for what players you believe in," he said. "But at the end of the day, I guarantee you, Jon Gruden and I are going to know what a Raider looks like and smells like. I don't think we're going to have any issues."

                 

