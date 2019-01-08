Liverpool Have the Depth to Respond to FA Cup Exit, Says Xherdan Shaqiri

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool have enough quality players in their squad to respond positively to back-to-back defeats when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, according to Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Reds have endured a difficult week at the end of the packed festive period.

First they lost 2-1 to Manchester City to see their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to four points, and they were knocked out the FA Cup in the third round by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday:

Jurgen Klopp's side need to arrest their mini slump at the Amex Stadium if they are to maintain their control of the title race.

And Shaqiri is confident Liverpool can bounce back, pointing to the depth they have in the squad this season in an interview with the club's official website following the Wolves game:

"Of course, we are disappointed after this game because we lost, first of all, but I think we didn’t deserve this result because we tried to play football. We tried to come back. We tried everything until the end and you cannot say the attitude wasn’t there until the last minute. We tried everything.

"Sometimes you need luck also and the free-kick was very unlucky. I saw the ball inside already, but it never went in. We obviously had a lot of young players and a lot of players in who didn’t play for a long time. We wanted to win this game to go to the next round, but the FA Cup is like this: you lose the game and you are out.

"So, we close this game now and are looking forward to the weekend and the Premier League. I think we have enough players who can jump in. This season we have the depth. There are a lot of players who are going to come in and give everything and the quality is still there."

Before the defeat to City, Liverpool had lost just once domestically all season—to Chelsea in the League Cup.

It is vital they regain some momentum when they face the Seagulls, but Liverpool are far from guaranteed three points.

Chris Hughton's Brighton are currently 13th in the Premier League and have earned the vast majority of their points at home, where they have claimed notable wins against Manchester United and Everton and a draw with Arsenal.

Even when they have lost at home this term, which has only happened twice, they have been narrowly defeated 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

For all their quality, Liverpool are under pressure going into Saturday's clash, and Brighton may sense an opportunity to claim another major upset at home.

If the Reds fail to win and second-placed City prevail at home to Wolves on Monday, the title race will tighten up even further and Liverpool will have lost the momentum they gained from the first half of the campaign.