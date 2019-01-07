JuJu Smith-Schuster Replaces Antonio Brown in 2019 Pro Bowl Because of Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is replacing injured teammate Antonio Brown on the 2019 Pro Bowl roster, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Smith-Schuster showed his excitement on Twitter:

The second-year player led the Steelers with 111 catches and 1,426 receiving yards this season, adding seven touchdowns.

He ranked fifth in the NFL in receiving yards and tied for sixth in catches during his breakout 2018 season.

While the Pro Bowl nod is well-deserved for Smith-Schuster, there are several questions surrounding his teammate.

Brown missed the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with what was called a knee issue on the injury report, but Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that his absence had nothing to do with his health.

The receiver reportedly sat out practice during the week after a confrontation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the veteran requested a trade.

Without the Pro Bowl, Brown likely won't have to make a public appearance or answer questions until at least training camp. Based on the news over the past couple of weeks, he might have already worn a Steelers helmet for the last time.