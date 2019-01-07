Ex-Arizona Assistant Book Richardson Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charge

JOHN MILLER/Associated Press

Former Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson pled guilty to one count of federal funds bribery Monday in connection to the college basketball fraud scandal, according to Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

Richardson originally faced up to 60 years in prison for his charges, but will now face a sentence of 18-24 months.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.