Ex-Arizona Assistant Book Richardson Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charge

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

Arizona's assistant coach Book Richardson, left, and Nick Johnson (13) stand and watch the game from the bench as Arizona plays New Mexico State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/John MIller)
JOHN MILLER/Associated Press

Former Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson pled guilty to one count of federal funds bribery Monday in connection to the college basketball fraud scandal, according to Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. 

Richardson originally faced up to 60 years in prison for his charges, but will now face a sentence of 18-24 months. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

