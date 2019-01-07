Nick Foles Odds: Eagles Heavy Underdogs to Be QB's 2019 Team

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The oddsmakers don't see Nick Foles with the Philadelphia Eagles through the 2019 offseason.

Foles is +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to open the 2019 campaign with Philadelphia and -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100) to suit up for any other NFL team.

Foles threw for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while replacing an injured Carson Wentz in the regular season. He also had 266 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Philadelphia's 16-15 NFC Wild Card Round win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Foles is technically under contract through the 2021 season but can hit free agency this spring. According to Spotrac, the final two years of his deal will void as long as he's on the Eagles roster 23 days before the 2019 league year begins on March 13. Should Philadelphia pick up his 2019 option, Foles can also opt out by giving back a $2 million bonus from this past year.

Assuming Foles becomes a free agent, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Eagles could use the franchise tag on him—valued at $25 million—and trade him to another team.

One thing is clear: There's almost no way the Eagles can bring back Foles at market value. Philadelphia is projected to be $12.2 million over the salary cap in 2019.

Foles could offer the Eagles a hometown discount on his next contract, but he has no real incentive to do so. He's positioned to be one of the top quarterbacks on the free-agent market, and the soon-to-be 30-year-old's value will probably never be higher than it is now.

Approaching Kirk Cousins' three-year, $84 million guaranteed deal is likely unrealistic for Foles. He should, however, surpass the $36 million—including $25 million guaranteed—the Denver Broncos gave to Case Keenum over two years.

Foles' contract situation isn't anything new for the Eagles, so they've assuredly been preparing for his departure for the last few months.