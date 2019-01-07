Kenny Omega Update, Becky Lynch Roasts Charlotte on Twitter, More in WWE Roundup

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kenny Omega's Proposed WWE Reportedly Wouldn't Include Creative Control

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio on Jan. 4 that WWE had extended a "fantastic offer" to Kenny Omega, who's currently with New-Japan Pro Wrestling (h/t Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri). Meltzer followed up to report Omega's WWE contract wouldn't grant him full creative control over his on-screen character (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc).

Omega's NJPW deal runs through Jan. 31, so his future is likely to be resolved very soon. Were he to land with WWE, the former IWGP heavyweight champion would almost certainly have a featured bout at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Becky Lynch Roasts Charlotte Flair for Photoshopped Image

On Monday, Charlotte Flair shared a photoshopped image in which she was standing next to the various titles she has captured in WWE and NXT. Shortly thereafter, Becky Lynch spotted the fact Flair appeared to merely place her face onto an image of singer Britney Spears.

Add Flair to the list of WWE stars Lynch has dispatched on social media. Her list of victims includes Nia Jax, Chris Jericho and Ronda Rousey. Seeing Lynch replied to your tweet must be the most terrifying notification ever.

Impact Wrestling Announces Twitch Broadcast

Impact Wrestling will begin its television deal with Pursuit Channel starting Friday. The company announced Monday it will also simulcast its weekly program on Twitch.

Impact Wrestling previously had a TV deal with PopTV. Deadspin's David Bixenspan noted Pursuit Channel is available in fewer than half the homes PopTV is, so wrestling fans may have struggled to find the Impact broadcast Friday night. Partnering with Twitch will allow for a wider audience.