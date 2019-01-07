Kenny Omega Update, Becky Lynch Roasts Charlotte on Twitter, More in WWE Roundup

Kenny Omega Update, Becky Lynch Roasts Charlotte on Twitter, More in WWE RoundupJanuary 7, 2019
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.
Kenny Omega's Proposed WWE Reportedly Wouldn't Include Creative Control
Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio on Jan. 4 that WWE had extended a "fantastic offer" to Kenny Omega, who's currently with New-Japan Pro Wrestling (h/t Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri). Meltzer followed up to report Omega's WWE contract wouldn't grant him full creative control over his on-screen character (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc).
Omega's NJPW deal runs through Jan. 31, so his future is likely to be resolved very soon. Were he to land with WWE, the former IWGP heavyweight champion would almost certainly have a featured bout at WrestleMania 35 in April.
Becky Lynch Roasts Charlotte Flair for Photoshopped Image
On Monday, Charlotte Flair shared a photoshopped image in which she was standing next to the various titles she has captured in WWE and NXT. Shortly thereafter, Becky Lynch spotted the fact Flair appeared to merely place her face onto an image of singer Britney Spears.
The Man @BeckyLynchWWE
@MsCharlotteWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy @wtfgfx My god, she’s moved on to stealing other people’s bodies now. 😂 https://t.co/UQ6eLT2Yjp
Add Flair to the list of WWE stars Lynch has dispatched on social media. Her list of victims includes Nia Jax, Chris Jericho and Ronda Rousey. Seeing Lynch replied to your tweet must be the most terrifying notification ever.
Impact Wrestling Announces Twitch Broadcast
Impact Wrestling will begin its television deal with Pursuit Channel starting Friday. The company announced Monday it will also simulcast its weekly program on Twitch.
IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING
BREAKING: Starting THIS FRIDAY and every week IMPACT will stream on @Twitch in the US at 10pm ET simulcasting with the @PursuitChannel airing! https://t.co/psYmVz9739
Impact Wrestling previously had a TV deal with PopTV. Deadspin's David Bixenspan noted Pursuit Channel is available in fewer than half the homes PopTV is, so wrestling fans may have struggled to find the Impact broadcast Friday night. Partnering with Twitch will allow for a wider audience.
Omega Announces He's Leaving NJPW