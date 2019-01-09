NBA Players Who Need More Minutes ASAP

0 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The rise of analytics means most teams have reams of data on which lineup combinations work best and which players—stars or otherwise—tend to be on the floor most when leads are built.

But it seems like a few helpful contributors still slip through the cracks.

There's no strict cutoff, but generally we'll keep our candidates to guys averaging under 25 minutes per game. In some cases, the players we highlight as deserving of more time are starting to take care of things themselves by improving or soaking up a few extra minutes. In others, there aren't good explanations for the lack of a consistent rotation role.

Maxi Kleber comes to mind first in that category.

Consider this a plea for more playing time and, just as importantly, recognition. These unsung contributors deserve praise just as much as they warrant more minutes.