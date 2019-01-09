Super Bowl Odds: Breaking Down the Chances of Every Remaining Team

1 of 8

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Odds: +1200

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Dallas Cowboys with one of the slimmest chances at winning a title. Critical questions surrounded the franchise midway through the year. Is head coach Jason Garrett on the hot seat? Does quarterback Dak Prescott deserve a lucrative new deal? Who's the game-changing wide receiver in this passing offense?

The Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, and that seemed to change the trajectory of their 2018 season. With him, Dallas has won eight of 10 contests. He's posted three 100-plus yard performances to go along with six touchdowns.

Though Cooper has dominated in spots, he hasn't reached the end zone since Week 14. Beyond his receiving numbers, it's important to understand how he opens the field for the ground attack. Safeties can't overload the box to stop Ezekiel Elliott on every down. When the fourth-year receiver runs crisp routes downfield, multiple defensive backs have to account for him darting past a primary defender.

Most importantly, there's no doubt that Prescott has become a more productive passer with Cooper on the perimeter. He failed to throw for 200 yards in four of his first seven outings; that's only happened once since the trade. Above all, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards per game for a third consecutive season. As long as he's healthy, the Cowboys have a chance to shock the league.

Despite the improved play through November and December, Dallas may have to go through the Los Angeles Rams, the hottest team of the first half of the season, and the New Orleans Saints, the club with the best overall record.

The Cowboys beat the Saints at home, but an NFC Championship Game between the two teams could look entirely different in front of a roaring crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Before thinking about a Round 2 with New Orleans, Dallas faces the Rams and their No. 2 scoring offense, which places an onus on the Cowboys to top their 21.2 points-per-game average. Prescott and company have the most daunting road ahead.