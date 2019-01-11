Forecasting WWE Fans' Worst Booking Nightmares in 2019

1 of 5

Becky Lynch rode the momentum from a heel turn at August's SummerSlam to her greatest stretch yet on WWE's main roster. A no-nonsense antihero whose attitude mimicked that of UFC megastar Connor McGregor, the hardworking Irishwoman connected with audiences and became the most popular star on the roster.

Entering 2019, she is coming off a year in that saw her Last Woman Standing match with Charlotte Flair earn her a Match of the Year award from WWE's official website.

While her momentum and popularity is undeniable, the biggest nightmare scenario for fans in 2019 is the de-emphasis of Lynch.

Rarely does a Superstar evolve so organically as to force WWE's hand. Lynch has done that. She has developed into a show-stealer WWE officials almost certainly had no plans to push to the extent they have. Whenever that happens, management allows very little leeway for a letdown. The slightest slip in popularity or in-ring production is grounds for a lesser role.

If that were to happen, it would rob WWE of its first legitimate breakout star in years and serve as a slap to the face of the fans who championed her rise to stardom in 2018.