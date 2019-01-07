Ruben Neves Stunner Sends Wolves Past Liverpool in FA Cup Round 3

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's tough start to 2019 continued on Monday, as they followed up a loss to Manchester City in the Premier League with a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Round 3 of the FA Cup.

The Reds were hit with an early blow when Dejan Lovren hobbled out of the game early, with 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever coming on in his place. Wolves were then able to capitalise on an error from James Milner before half time to go in front, with Raul Jimenez running through and finishing.

The match burst into life in the second period, with Divock Origi lashing home from the edge of the area. Parity would only last for four minutes though, as a stunning strike from Ruben Neves put the home side level.

Liverpool came close to an equaliser when John Ruddy somehow tipped Xherdan Shaqiri's free-kick onto the post. But even with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino summed from the bench, the Reds were unable to fight back again.

Klopp Needs More From Disappointing Keita

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Although there were numerous players in this Liverpool side that have little chance of forcing their way into regular contention in the Premier League and Champions League, with a strong performance Naby Keita may have been considered for Brighton on Saturday.

However, the Guinea international struggled to make an impression yet again. While there was a much-changed team around him, he didn't seize responsibility in midfield, was not inventive when he did get the ball and didn't provide a young defence with much cover.

Ahead of the game Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made clear he had faith in the summer signing and backed him to play an important role as the Reds chase the Premier League title. On this evidence, he remains a long way off being a consistent presence in the first team for the games that matter.

While the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Milner are not as elegant on the ball as Keita, at the moment that trio are helping the rest of the team to function. By contrast, the Guinean has often looked like a spare part in an otherwise well-oiled machine.

Reds Defensive Injury Crisis Will Give City Title Belief

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Although Lovren remains a divisive figure among Liverpool supporters in regards to his quality and personality, the last area of the field Klopp would have wanted to pick up another injury problem in is at centre-back.

With Joe Gomez and Joel Matip currently sidelined due to issues—Virgil van Dijk was rested for this FA Cup encounter—the injury accrued by Lovren early in the game leaves the Reds distinctly light at the heart of defence.

At Molineux Klopp was forced to call on Hoever to make his senior debut, a teenager who is in the nascent stages of his career:

Simon Brundish noted Lovren has had issues staying fit for sustained periods of time:

The clash at the Amex Stadium would have been a challenge for Liverpool on Saturday regardless, but without a senior centre-back to partner Van Dijk it could be a dicey afternoon for the Premier League leaders. That will give more hope to City in their pursuit of the Reds, especially after a vital win over Liverpool on Thursday.

Klopp will hope Lovren's issue isn't too serious and that he can return soon; the Liverpool manager said earlier this week that neither Gomez nor Matip are too far away from featuring again, with the latter closer to action than the former.

What's next?

Both teams return to action in the Premier League this weekend, with Liverpool looking to preserve their four-point gap at the top of the pile when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Wolves will be in a position to do the Reds a favour, as they travel to City on Monday seeking to upset another illustrious side.