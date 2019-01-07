Cody Parkey's Missed Game-Winning FG Changed to Blocked Kick by Treyvon Hester

David Banks/Associated Press

It won't take the sting away from a heartbreaking 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game, but Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey can at least take solace knowing he didn't flat out miss his potential game-winning 43-yard field goal.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league officially credited Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester with a blocked kick upon further review.

Hester tipped the ball, which surely impacted its trajectory before it careened off the upright and crossbar and bounced back into play to send the Eagles into the second round.

The NFL's official switch comes after Hester confirmed he tipped the kick following the game, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic. Eagles defensive end Chris Long also took to Twitter to say the kick was tipped.

That didn't stop Bears fans from showering Parkey with boos as he left Soldier Field:

For his part, Parkey remained at his locker following the game and answered questions. "I feel terrible," he said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "There's really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball."

The blocked kick ended a dramatic sequence that saw the Eagles go up by one with less than a minute remaining with Nick Foles' touchdown pass to Golden Tate on 4th-and-goal on the previous possession.

Chicago responded with a long kick return from Tarik Cohen and a deep pass from Mitchell Trubisky to Allen Robinson to set it up in field-goal range, but Hester prevented the NFC North champions from winning a playoff game for the first time since the 2010 campaign.

As for Hester and the Eagles, they will face the top-seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round and hope for a better outcome than when they lost a head-to-head matchup with Drew Brees and Co. in Week 11 by 41 points.