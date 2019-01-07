NFL Rumors: John Harbaugh, Ravens Progressing on 'Long-Term' Contract

Gail Burton/Associated Press

In November, it looked like John Harbaugh was on the hot seat. Now he's about to ink a new long-term contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Ravens and Harbaugh are "encouraged" with their progress in talks.

Harbaugh, 56, has coached the Ravens for the past 11 seasons. Baltimore won its third NFC North championship and made its seventh postseason appearance under him in 2018.

