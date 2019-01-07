Super Bowl 2019: Saints, Chiefs Favored Ahead of Divisional-Round Matchups

Super Bowl 2019: Saints, Chiefs Favored Ahead of Divisional-Round MatchupsJanuary 7, 2019
The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.
Or, at least, that's the case if you listen to the oddsmakers.
The Saints (+250) are listed as the Super Bowl LII favorites in Bovada's latest odds, with the Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams sitting at +400. The New England Patriots are considered the worst of the four home teams, listed at +550.
