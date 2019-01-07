Super Bowl 2019: Saints, Chiefs Favored Ahead of Divisional-Round Matchups

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates a touchdown by running back Alvin Kamara, not pictured, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Saints won 31-28, clinching the top seed for the NFC and home field advantage for the playoffs. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. 

Or, at least, that's the case if you listen to the oddsmakers.

The Saints (+250) are listed as the Super Bowl LII favorites in Bovada's latest odds, with the Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams sitting at +400. The New England Patriots are considered the worst of the four home teams, listed at +550.

