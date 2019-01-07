Brahim Diaz Talks 'Dream' Move at Real Madrid Presentation

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Brahim Diaz has described his transfer from Manchester City to Real Madrid as "the perfect gift," saying it is his childhood dream to play for Los Blancos.

After a lack of first-team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium, the 19-year-old signed for Real on Sunday in a deal worth an initial £15 million.

He was presented as a Real player on Monday and said the Santiago Bernabeu was the only place he wanted to move to, per Football Espana:

"Today is the most important day of my life. It is the perfect Three Kings gift. My only three options that I wanted were to play for Real Madrid, to play for Real Madrid or to play for Real Madrid. I have dreamt of playing for this club since I was a boy."

Diaz has penned a six-and-a-half-year deal at Real and returns to his native Spain six years on from joining City's youth academy from boyhood club Malaga.

He made just five Premier League appearances for the Manchester outfit, all last season and all from the bench, totalling 50 minutes of action in the English top flight under manager Pep Guardiola.

In 2018-19, he continued to be only used in cup competitions, and he follows Jadon Sancho in opting to leave City due to a lack of opportunities.

If Diaz succeeds at Real as Sancho has been doing at Borussia Dortmund, City may live to rue not giving him enough game time.

Given Real's struggles in La Liga, Diaz could well be involved sooner rather than later in the first team.

Real's goalscoring rate has dropped dramatically since losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, and their title prospects have suffered as a result:

Spain youth international Diaz can be a big threat going forward, and he is effective when cutting in from wide areas.

The problem for him at City was that Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez were all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Real have plenty of attacking talent, but they have largely been underperforming this season, and Diaz could benefit from Los Blancos' slump in form.