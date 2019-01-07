Ivan Rakitic Talks Ernesto Valverde Future After Barcelona Beat Getafe

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ivan Rakitic believes Ernesto Valverde continuing as manager of Barcelona next season is the most likely scenario despite ongoing talk about his future.

Valverde has thrown doubt on whether he will continue into his third season as Barca boss in 2019-20 and said a decision will be made based on the success of the current campaign.

After Barca's 2-1 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, Rakitic said the decision lies with Valverde and the club, but all the players are happy with the current manager, per Marca:

"It's a question for the coach and the club. We are very happy with him and with the entire coaching staff. He's more likely to continue with us, but we must focus on playing and winning and let them decide what's best."

It seems ludicrous for Valverde's future to be in any question given he won a domestic double with Barca last term.

At the midway stage of 2018-19 La Liga campaign, the Blaugrana are in a commanding position with a five-point lead at the top of the table:

However, standards are high at the Camp Nou, and the club have arguably been underachieving in the UEFA Champions League in recent seasons.

Since they last won the tournament in 2014-15, they have been knocked out three consecutive times at the quarter-final stage.

For a club of Barca's stature, that is a disappointing trend.

Valverde's side look well set to reach the last eight again this season after drawing Lyon in the last 16—although they will be wary of the French side, who claimed four points off Manchester City in the group stage.

But if they again fail to reach the semi-finals, then Barca's season may be considered a disappointment, even if they triumph domestically.