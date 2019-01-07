Nathaniel Clyne Discusses Liverpool Frustrations, Cardiff Snub

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nathaniel Clyne has opened up about the frustrations that led to his loan move from Liverpool to Bournemouth and explained why he picked a stint with the Cherries over a move to Cardiff City.

As David Prentice of the Liverpool ECHO reported, the full-back spoke after playing the full match in Bournemouth's FA Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, explaining how happy he was to get the start:

"I am happy to perform and play 90 minutes. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.

"I have gone a whole season-and-a-half without really playing consistent football, which is unusual to me because I am used to playing a lot.

"This opportunity has arisen and hopefully I can play as many games as I can and stay injury-free.

"It is very frustrating. Knowing you are fit and you can go out there and play, but constantly not getting selected for the team is a bit disappointing.

"I would rather just go out and find another club, which would give me the opportunities to play games. This is why I am here."

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Clyne only completed his loan move days ago but was inserted straight into the starting XI for the Cherries, a possible sign of things to come.

He's mostly been a bench player so far this season, making just a single Premier League start. The 27-year-old was the main back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who put together an excellent first half of the season and will continue to get every chance to develop.

Clyne's loan was seen as a risky move, as the experienced operator provided valuable depth and the defence is already short-handed.

Football writer Leanne Prescott wasn't a fan of the deal:

Per the Mirror's David Maddock, the switch opens the door for the club's latest star prospect Ki-Jana Hoever:

Bournemouth have taken just a single win in their last eight outings across all competitions and are desperate for a better second half to the season. The Cherries should provide Clyne with ample opportunities to play as long as he stays healthy.

The move to Dorset wasn't without controversy, however, as Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has voiced his disapproval.

As sportswriter Joe Shennan shared, he said the England international was "promised" to his club:

Clyne explained why he opted for Bournemouth: "Bournemouth have a great manager, and that's what urged me to come here. I've looked at how Bournemouth play and it's similar to my style."

Clyne will return to Merseyside on Sunday when Bournemouth visit Everton. He's scheduled to return to Anfield with the Cherries on February 9.