Super Bowl 2019: Latest Vegas Odds for Each Favorite Entering Divisional Round

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs belonged to the underdogs, but their odds of winning the Super Bowl in 2019 didn't move a ton.

With the four top seeds entering the postseason fray in the divisional round, the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium gets tougher for the eight teams still alive in the postseason.

The New Orleans Saints, who are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, are still the team with the best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, while their divisional-round opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, have the longest odds of earning the title, despite being the defending champion.

The other three franchises that received first-round byes are directly beneath the Saints on the odds chart, but just because they're favored to make deep postseason runs, it doesn't mean it'll actually happen.

Updated Super Bowl Odds

From a neutral perspective, it's easy to think the Saints are the team to beat.

New Orleans has one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, and they already defeated two of the remaining NFC playoff teams at the Superdome, including the Eagles.

The largest margin of victory produced by Drew Brees and Co. came in the Week 11 trouncing of Philadelphia, but since then Doug Pederson's team is 6-1.

Bill Feig/Associated Press

If they overpower the Eagles again, the Saints could play the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship in a rematch of the 45-35 New Orleans victory from Week 9.

The Rams are an intriguing option at +450, especially if Todd Gurley is at full strength for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Even though the Rams are favored to earn a second meeting with the Saints, you can't overlook the Cowboys, who took down a Seattle team some perceived to be the most dangerous wild-card team in the field.

Anything is possible for Jason Garrett's team if its defense continues to shine and Ezekiel Elliott keeps storming through opposing defenses.

The Cowboys might not be an overwhelming favorite in the eyes of some because they are one of the most-hated franchises in the league, but they're worth a risk at +1,400.

And then there's the Eagles, who put together yet another postseason magic trick behind Nick Foles to escape Soldier Field Sunday.

At some point, their postseason luck is going to run out, but after Cody Parkey hit two posts on his game-winning field-goal attempt Sunday, it's hard to argue when the Eagles will stop benefiting from good fortune.

Given the way they've played in the postseason under Pederson and Foles, you almost have to dabble some money on the Eagles, especially at the number they're currently at.

The Super Bowl odds of the four remaining AFC playoff participants are much more even, with the top two seeds close together.

Kansas City looked like the best team in the AFC for stretches, but the Chiefs need to overcome a horrendous recent playoff history just to make the AFC Championship.

With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs have the best chance to rid themselves of their demons in years and challenge for a Super Bowl.

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

However, the New England Patriots likely stand in Kansas City's way, and because Bill Belichick's team has reached the sport's biggest stage plenty of times, it's almost the co-favorite with the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl out of the AFC.

New England is an intriguing betting option because it has just enough good value to pocket you a decent return at +450.

If you fancy the underdogs in the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts are solid choices.

Both the Chargers and Colts have already won on the road in the postseason, possess experienced quarterbacks and have head coaches who show no fear in their decision-making.

While it's totally fine to feel confident in the wild-card teams still alive in the postseason, it's worth remembering the Green Bay Packers in 2011 were the last wild-card team to advance to the Super Bowl.

Home-field advantage means more in the divisional round and conference championship weekend than it does on wild-card weekend, which is why we'd advise you to bet on the favored teams more than anything.

