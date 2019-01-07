7 Fresh Opponents Ronda Rousey Needs to Face in 2019 on WWE Raw

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey's first 12 months with WWE will go down as one of the greatest rookie years in wrestling history, and for someone who only worked pay-per-views and a few episodes of Raw, she faced most of the women on the Raw roster.

Stephanie McMahon, Nia Jax, Tamina, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Natalya Neidhart, Nikki Bella and The Riott Squad have all felt the pain of Rowdy Ronda's strikes and submissions.

As we begin to look forward to what 2019 will bring, everyone is going to start talking about who they want to see fight each other throughout the year.

As one of WWE's biggest mainstream stars, Rousey is a special attraction who won't end up facing just anyone. Her opponents are going to be selected based on star power, wrestling ability and storyline potential.

This article will look at who WWE should select as some of Rousey's opponents in 2019.