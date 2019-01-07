NFL Playoffs 2019: Updated Schedule and Divisional-Round Predictions

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is set after an exciting Wild Card Weekend that featured several close contests.

The No. 6 seeds in both conferences—the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC—pulled off upsets to advance to the divisional round. Now, each will face the top seed in its respective conference.

After getting first-round byes, the two top seeds in each conference will host the four divisional round games.

Here is a look at the updated playoff schedule, along with divisional-round predictions.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 12

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Divisional-Round Predictions

Indianapolis at Kansas City

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Colts pulled off an upset victory on the road in the Wild Card Round, beating the AFC South-champion Houston Texans to advance. Now, they will have another tough road contest as they travel to take on the Chiefs, who went 12-4 during the regular season.

Kansas City lost two of its last three games, but it beat the Oakland Raiders in Week 17 to secure the No. 1 seed.

This will be the first time that the Chiefs and Colts have faced off this season.

Although the Colts have momentum—they have won 10 of their last 11 games—this will be the toughest game they've had in a while.

Kansas City has lost its first playoff game each of the past two years. But this time, Patrick Mahomes will impress in his postseason debut to lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1993 season.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Colts 17

Dallas at Los Angeles

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Cowboys went on a roll to win the NFC East in the regular season, then opened the playoffs with a home victory over the Seattle Seahawks. They'll look for their ninth win in 10 games when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Los Angeles, which went 13-3 during the regular season, lost back-to-back games in mid-December against the Bears and Eagles before ending the year with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

This is only the Rams' second playoff game since 2005. Last year, Los Angeles lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card Round.

One key to this matchup will be the health of Rams star running back Todd Gurley, who missed the last two games of the regular season with a knee injury. According to ESPN.com, Gurley went through a walk-through on Sunday and Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay expects the running back to play on Saturday.

As long as Gurley plays, expect the Rams' offense to power them to a win and into the NFC Championship Game.

Pick: Rams 34, Cowboys 28

Los Angeles at New England

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Although the Chargers went 12-4 during the regular season, they're the No. 5 seed in the AFC after losing the tiebreaker for the top seed to the Chiefs. That didn't matter in the Wild Card Round, however, as Los Angeles went on the road and beat the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers haven't made it past the divisional round since the 2007 season, but they'll try to do it on Sunday when they again go on the road to face the Patriots.

New England is looking to make the Super Bowl for the third straight season. After winning the championship two years ago, the Pats lost to the Eagles last season.

This matchup should be a close game, as each team has a veteran quarterback leading its offense.

However, expect Tom Brady and the Patriots to jump out front early, while New England's defense shuts down Philip Rivers and the Chargers late.

Pick: Patriots 27, Chargers 21

Philadelphia at New Orleans

The defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles held on for an upset win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round. Now, they have an even greater challenge when they travel to New Orleans to face the Saints, who had the best record in the NFL in the regular season.

When the two teams played during the regular season, the Saints won by a wide margin, beating the Eagles at home, 48-7.

Nick Foles has had tremendous success starting for Philadelphia while Carson Wentz is injured, which has been the case again so far this postseason.

However, Foles' run will come to an end on Sunday. Veteran quarterback Drew Brees will again lead the Saints to a big showing against the Eagles defense as New Orleans advances to host the NFC Championship Game.

Pick: Saints 41, Eagles 24