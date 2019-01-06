UFC's Polyana Viana Punches, Chokes Man Who Attempted to Steal Her Phone

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Polyana Viana taught a potential robber a painful lesson Saturday: Don't try to steal from a UFC fighter.

Viana recalled her Saturday evening to Fernanda Prates of MMAjunkie, noting a man attempted to steal her phone but was unsuccessful.

"When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn't going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, 'Give me the phone. Don't try to react, because I'm armed.' Then he put his hand over [a gun], but I realized it was too soft.

"He was really close to me. So I thought, 'If it's a gun, he won't have time to draw it.' So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'"

Viana went on to say she later found out the man didn't have a gun but rather a cardboard cutout in the shape of one. She also revealed this incident in Brazil wasn't the only time someone attempted to steal her phone—two men previously tried to do the same in her old home of Belem.

The 26-year-old fighter sports a 1-1 record in UFC and 10-2 mark in mixed martial arts but hasn't fought since an August loss to JJ Aldrich at UFC 227.