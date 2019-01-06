NBA Rumors: Cavaliers to Waive Patrick McCaw, Sign Cameron Payne

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

After joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as a restricted free agent last week, Patrick McCaw will reportedly be waived by the team, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Cameron Payne will be signed to fill McCaw's roster spot, per Charania.

McCaw signed a two-year, $6 million offer sheet with Cleveland that the Golden State Warriors declined to match, but it was a non-guaranteed deal. He is now an unrestricted free agent and available to sign with others on a guaranteed deal by Monday's deadline.

Per Charania, the Cavaliers, "along with several playoff contenders," are interested in signing McCaw if he clears waivers.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, there is also an "outside chance" he will be claimed off waivers before hitting free agency.

This continues a whirlwind year for McCaw, who refused to sign the Warriors' qualifying offer of $1.7 million in the offseason and then also turned down a two-year, $5.2 million offer by the team, per Spears.

He sat out the first two months of the season before finally getting his chance with the Cavaliers at the start of January. McCaw appeared in three games, averaging 1.7 points in 17.7 minutes per game.

While he didn't provide much help to the Cavaliers, the signing and subsequent waive allowed the 23-year-old to leave the Warriors without restrictions. If he clears waivers, he will get an opportunity to choose his next team.

Additionally, Cleveland found a way to remove a potentially valuable bench piece from Golden State's roster.

Bobby Marks of ESPN believes this saga could create some changes in the CBA:

Still, the guard remains worth a look for teams that have space on their roster.

McCaw averaged 4.0 points per game in each of his first two years in the NBA, appearing in 128 total games. He earned two rings while playing consistent minutes off the bench for an elite squad.

Another contender could use his skill set and recent experience, while a lesser team could allow him to get more minutes and showcase his potential.