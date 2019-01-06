Nick Foles, Eagles Upset Mitchell Trubisky, Bears on a Cody Parkey Missed FG

David Banks/Associated Press

The Nick Foles magic continues.

Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 16-15 victory over the Chicago Bears in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game at Soldier Field, keeping the defending champions alive for at least another week even in Carson Wentz's absence in the most dramatic fashion. He found Golden Tate for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal with less than a minute remaining, putting the visitors ahead for good.

It looked as if the Bears would still come away with a win when Mitchell Trubisky, who was 26-of-43 for 303 yards and a touchdown, directed them into field-goal range, but Cody Parkey missed the potential game-winner off the post and upright.

What's Next?

The Eagles turn their attention toward next Sunday's NFC Divisional Round showdown at the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia lost at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome 48-7 in Week 11, although that was with Wentz under center instead of Foles.

