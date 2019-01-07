NFL Playoff Standings 2019: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Now that the first round of the NFL postseason is over, we have a better idea of which teams are actually the best in the league. The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans both looked like potential title contenders heading into Wild Card Weekend, but both were pushed around over the weekend.

With only three rounds of the playoffs remaining—including Super Bowl LIII—now is a good time to examine how all 32 teams in the league stand. With this in mind, we present our updated divisional-round power rankings. We'll also take a closer look at some of the rankings most affected by the weekend's wild-card Games.

While rankings are based primarily on records, we'll be weighing factors like roster talent and how teams performed over the final month of the season.

NFL Divisional Round Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (13-4*)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

5. New England Patriots (11-5)

6. Indianapolis Colts (11-6*)

7. Dallas Cowboys (11-6*)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (10-7*)

9. Chicago Bears (12-5*)

10. Seattle Seahawks (10-7*)

11. Houston Texans (10-7*)

12. Baltimore Ravens (10-7*)

13. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

14. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

16. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

17. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

18. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

19. Washington Redskins (7-9)

20. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

21. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

22. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

23. Detroit Lions (6-10)

24. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

25. Denver Broncos (6-10)

26. New York Giants (5-11)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

29. New York Jets (4-12)

30. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

31. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

32. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

*Includes playoffs

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs both finished the regular season at 13-3. We're moving the Chargers a spot ahead of Kansas City, and not just because they added another win.

The reality is that Los Angeles has played a better brand of football over the last month. The Bolts defeated the Chiefs in Kansas City, and while they lost to the Ravens in Week 16, they just got revenge in Baltimore.

The final score was close, but Los Angeles dominated the Ravens for nearly all four quarters. The Chargers offense dropped 23 points on Baltimore's vaunted defense. The Chargers defense held Baltimore's red-hot rushing attack to just 90 yards.

The Chargers are a balanced team that has shown the ability to win tough games on the road.

"What's that we say?" Philip Rivers asked teammate Melvin Ingram after Sunday's game, per Cindy Boren of the Washington Post.

"Any squad, any place," Ingram replied.

The Chargers now head to face the New England Patriots on the road. They may finally have starting tight end Hunter Henry on the field when they do.

Don't expect L.A. to be intimidated by the Patriots or any other team they may face the rest of the way in the postseason.

6. Indianapolis Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and the Chiefs cannot possibly afford to overlook them. Indianapolis is a balanced, dangerous team with an elite quarterback, a strong running game and one of the most improved defenses we've seen this year.

All of these traits were on display during the Colts' domination of Houston on Saturday. What the Chiefs need to be wary of, however, is Indianapolis' running game.

The Texans came into the postseason allowing the third-fewest rushing yards (82.7) in the league. Marlon Mack and Co. racked up 200 yards on the ground against them. Kansas City has allowed an average of 132.1 yards rushing per game.

This is a problem for the Chiefs because Indianapolis can use a methodical run-based offense to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. If Kansas City tries to focus on stopping the run, it still has to deal with Andrew Luck.

With a marginal defense, none of this would matter much against the Chiefs. However, Matt Eberflus' defense has become one of the better units in the league. The Colts just held the Texans to one touchdown, and if they can hold Kansas City under 30 points, Indianapolis will have a good shot at the upset.

Indianapolis has no glaring weaknesses, is built to win on the road and is going to be a tough out for any team in the AFC.

7. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys weren't a wild-card team the way the Colts and Chargers were, so their advancement isn't that much of a surprise. However, Dallas did show during its matchup with the Seattle Seahawks that it is a danger to the rest of the NFC.

There were two things in that game that tell the rest of the NFC playoff pack that Dallas is more than just a middling division winner.

The first is that Dallas' defense showed that it can stonewall even an elite rushing attack. The New Orleans Saints know this after falling to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the regular season. However, the Los Angeles Rams have to be concerned that Dallas can legitimately take away Todd Gurley.

Seattle came into the postseason with the league's top rushing attack, averaging 160 yards per game on the ground. It produced a mere 73 rushing yards against the Cowboys.

The second thing was that quarterback Dak Prescott came alive in the fourth quarter. Yes, he had an interception off a tipped pass, but he also delivered some big-time throws and helped lead two touchdown drives to put the game out of reach.

That Seattle defense, which allowed just 21.7 points per game in the regular season, isn't easy to come back against.

Dallas will be on the road the rest of the way out, but the team on Saturday is equipped to win away from home.