Jets Head Coach Rumors: Christopher Johnson 'Enamored' with Mike McCarthy

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The New York Jets currently have seven top candidates to fill their head coaching vacancy, but it appears as though Mike McCarthy could be the favorite to land the job.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is "enamored" with the former Green Bay Packers coach.

The team could be excited about McCarthy's offensive background to help get the most out of quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 55-year-old coach spent 13 years with the Packers, producing a 125-77-2 record with eight 10-plus-win seasons. He led the squad to a Super Bowl title in 2010 and had 10 playoff wins during his stretch with the team.

He was fired in November after getting off to a 4-7-1 start in 2018.

Considering he had Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, this was a major disappointment and a reason for the Jets to be wary of the hire.

"Coaches hit walls, too," a league source told Cimini. "He should be the first guy hired, based on his resume, but there's a reason why they were floundering the last two years. When you have a franchise quarterback, you can't be that bad. That's on him."

Still, his past success and his experience with Rodgers and Brett Favre give him enough of a resume to be a good hire for the Jets.

Meanwhile, Eric Bieniemy, Adam Gase, Kris Richard, Todd Monken, Matt Rhule and Jim Caldwell are considered the other realistic candidates for the job.