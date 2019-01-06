Stephen Curry: I'd Have Gotten Away with Stepback If I Was 'Somebody Different'

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

In what is clearly an act of clever gamesmanship, Stephen Curry continued to throw shade at James Harden and NBA officials after being called for a travel on a Harden-esque stepback jumper in Saturday's win over the Sacramento Kings.

"I’ve seen that once or twice," Curry told reporters after the game, alluding to Harden. "I tried it myself, and obviously they got confused. They knew it was somebody different, so they called it...it was nothing premeditated. The first stepback didn't really create enough space, so tried a little quick one and got called for it.”

While it may not have been "premeditated," Curry and coach Steve Kerr were instantly ready with their complaints when the whistle blew. Curry signaled a "one" and "three" with his hands immediately after the call, mimicking Harden's number and ostensibly saying he wouldn't have gotten called if he were Harden.

Kerr was also incredulous on the sideline.