Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Eagles Believe They Can Deal QB Before Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly expected to trade quarterback Nick Foles this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Per Rapoport, there will be plenty of interest: "The former Super Bowl MVP, who picked up where he left off this year by improbably leading his team to the playoffs again, is expected to be the top QB available in a year with few free-agent options and even fewer highly drafted options."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

