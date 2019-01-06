Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Eagles Believe They Can Deal QB Before Free Agency

Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Eagles Believe They Can Deal QB Before Free AgencyJanuary 6, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly expected to trade quarterback Nick Foles this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @gmfb Weekend: The belief is the #Eagles will be able to trade QB Nick Foles after the season, as they get set to cash in on a QB they are moving on from again. https://t.co/hGZtQUdcuM
Per Rapoport, there will be plenty of interest: "The former Super Bowl MVP, who picked up where he left off this year by improbably leading his team to the playoffs again, is expected to be the top QB available in a year with few free-agent options and even fewer highly drafted options."
